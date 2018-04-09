Small businesses invited to free resource event

New and existing business owners seeking familiarity with small business resources are invited to the “Doing Business in Nevada 2018 Conference,” where more than 30 speakers and two panels of experts will interact with participants and respond to their questions.

Representatives from the County, cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, state and federal agencies as well as various lending institutions will take part in the free event April 11 at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. Parking is free. To register and to get more information, please visit http://nv.state.business.

The first session will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon. It will focus on the Nevada business registration portal, business dissolution process, business registration & licensing for various forms of businesses, understanding jurisdictions, taxation, labor, workers comp, business advisory & development resources, educational resources, various updates and much more.

The second session will start at 12:45 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. It will focus on how the Small Business Administration approved loan guarantee works, business loan qualification requirements, loan underwriting process, approvals & denials, conventional loans, alternative lending, USDA rural development loans, micro loans (loans for a small amount) and more.

The event is hosted by Clark County Business License and presented by SCORE Las Vegas, one of over 300 chapters of the National SCORE Organization, a nationwide, non-profit, volunteer-based group of both retired and active professionals who are dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of the nation’s small businesses. SCORE offers free and confidential business advice, mentoring, and information. Approximately 50 volunteer business mentors belong to the SCORE Las Vegas Chapter.