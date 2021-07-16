Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers beds to Las Vegas area kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sleeping in a bed is something a lot of us take for granted. The nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is making sure Las Vegas area kids have a good night's sleep in a bed of their own.

On Thursday, the charity delivered and installed beds for three children. That also includes sheets, comforters and pillows.

Their mom says the family has been through a lot she is very grateful.

"Thank you. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. My girls are happy and I love to see them smiling and happy, and they [volunteers] made them happy."

The Las Vegas chapter has delivered more than 100 beds across the valley. They currently have 50 beds in their inventory.

To learn more about the nonprofit or ways you can help visit shpbeds.org