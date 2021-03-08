Slaters 50/50 teaming with students to raise money to end blood cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Slaters 50/50 is joining two local high school seniors who are looking to raise $50,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma’s Students of the Year Campaign.

Slaters will be donating 15% of all sales from March 8 thru March 11, which presents a flyer in an effort to help end blood cancer.

Sofia Rosario and Sanjay Shankar have brought together a team of high school students that have one goal: To End Blood Cancer.

DOWNLOAD FLYER HERE

Both Sanjay and Sofia have felt the effects of blood cancer as Sanjay lost his grandfather to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Sofia’s father, a veteran, battled Leukemia in 2018. Cindy and Andy are well known to be advocates for community support through local businesses; and though the pandemic affected so many businesses in Las Vegas, Cindy and Andy know the importance of helping others through these times. Working with Cindy and Owen of Slaters 50/50, they plan on raising funds and awareness.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ONLINE

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has invested nearly 1.3 billion in research, funding nearly all of today's advances, and has funded 55 of 65 FDA-approved treatments since 2017.

Leukemia is the #1 most diagnosed form of childhood cancer, and every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Donating helps bring patients one step closer to a therapy that can save their life. But the goal is to find the cure. The mission of Slaters 50/50 is to help two local high school students raise awareness and funds to help research. The mission of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

The three pillars of the mission are research, and the funding to continue to bring promising advances forward; access by providing free information, support, and services to patients and caregivers; and advocacy working with state and federal policies that can benefit patients.