Skye Canyon to host Operation School Bell Supply Drive

Students in Clark County are in need of school supplies for the upcoming 2021/2022 school year.

Skye Canyon is inviting residents and the public to help students in this community by donating to its Back-to-School Supply Drive, benefitting Assistance League Las Vegas’ Operation School Bell.

Supplies needed include backpacks, scissors, thumb drives, calculators, pencils, crayons, notebooks, erasers, rulers, washable markers, glue sticks, folders, and paper. New and unworn children’s athletic shoes are of particular need.

Throughout the week of July 11 – 18, the community is encouraged to drop-off items at any number of locations including Skye Center and Skye Fitness where those who donate can receive a certificate for a free beverage at Aspire Coffee House, located at Skye Bistro inside of Skye Center.

Certificates are redeemable from July 11 – July 18. Smith’s Marketplace and other area businesses including Chase Bank, Club Pilates, Island Flavor and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt are also accepting school supply donations.

As part of its ongoing Skye Serves charitable program, Skye Canyon Co-op will also donate $2,000 in backpacks that will then be stuffed with all the donated school supplies and dropped off to the impactful organization for distribution to the students they serve.

Despite the challenging 2020-2021 school year due to the ongoing pandemic, Operation School Bell provided new clothing and other essentials to 7,426 students in need. It’s estimated that roughly 12,000 students in grades K-12 in the greater Las Vegas area are in need of things like clothing and school supplies.