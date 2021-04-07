Skye Canyon celebrating Earth Day with chalk challenge

Skye Canyon’s second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on Earth Day, will take place on April 22.

A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk For Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative. With a theme of Restore Our Earth, Chalk For Earth is a challenge that the family can do together.

Participants can then upload their submission to Skye Canyon April 16 – 22 for entry in a contest.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Family, Adult Solo and People’s Choice.

For residents in need of chalk, free chalk will be available for pick up at Skye Fitness from April 16 – 22.