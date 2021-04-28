Skate America headed back to Las Vegas in October

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Skate America, traditionally the first event in the Grand Prix figure skating series, is headed back to the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The competition will be held Oct. 22-24 as the first significant event of the Olympic season.

It also was staged at the venue in 2019, then again last fall but without fans.

The national championships were held at the arena in January, also minus fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Figure Skating indicated the public will be able to attend the upcoming Skate America when it announced the venue on Tuesday.