Six new free 'Little Libraries' added for Nevada Reading Week

The public is invited to join Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, the Las Vegas Strip Kiwanis Chapter and Spread the Word Nevada supporters March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Historic Westside School for a ribbon-cutting on the newest free “Little Library” book exchange in our community.

The Little Library initiative began in 2018 as a part of the city of Las Vegas’ commitment to academic achievement with an emphasis on youth literacy efforts. With the support of great community partners WGU Nevada and Fisher Phillips, seven free little libraries were installed within our community.

Free little libraries play an important role by providing all-hours access to books and encouraging a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.

“Take a book, leave a book” is the general idea behind the “Little Libraries” free book exchange, which is intended to encourage reading for all ages, promote community involvement, improve literacy rates, and increase access to books in areas around the city.

This initiative encourages community engagement by calling on community members to take a book or share a book with their neighbors. This year, six more locations have been added during Nevada Reading Week.

Existing City of Las Vegas Free Little Library Locations:

- Robert Lunt Elementary School, 2701 E. Harris Ave.

- Kermit R. Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School, 2277 N. Martin L. King Blvd.

- Matt Kelly Elementary School, 1900 N. J St.

- Wendell P. Williams Elementary School, 1030 N. J St.

- Strong Start Academy, 1617 Alta Drive

- Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi Park, 700 Twin Lakes Drive

- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 861 N. Mojave Road

New Locations This Week:

- Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.

- Cameron Community Park, 6420 W. Smoke Ranch Road

- Heers Park, 6320 Plaza Verde Place

- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 6161 W. Charleston Blvd., Building 2

- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 2000 E. Flamingo Road

- The Harbor – Juvenile Assessment Center, 3001 N. Martin L. King Blvd.