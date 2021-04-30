Silver State School Credit Union announces 2021 scholarship winners

Silver State Schools Credit Union’s (SSSCU) Board of Directors announced its ten scholarship recipients for 2021.

Each winner selected is a Southern Nevada high school senior and will receive a $2,000 scholarship renewable for up to four years, for a total of up to $8,000, to use towards higher education.

It has been a challenging year, especially for high school seniors who have had to navigate virtual learning with many extracurricular activities being canceled due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges, our scholarship applicants demonstrated their commitment to continued leadership, community service, and academic excellence.

Scholarship awards are named after past and current Board Members as well as the Credit Union’s charitable foundation, the Silver State Schools CU People Over Profit (POP) Foundation.

A 10th scholarship award was added for 2021 in celebration of the Credit Unions 70th Anniversary.

Selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Board of Directors, the winning students were rec-ognized at the SSSCU virtual Annual Meeting of Members, which was held on April 24.

The 2021 SSSCU scholarship winners are:

- Spencer Torgesen- Arlene Parkinson Scholarship Award

- Paige Sinicki- Bart Roche Scholarship Award

- Olivia Myers- Leonard Petoske Scholarship Award

- Michelle Mayers- William Moore Scholarship Award

- Ava Ballagh- Terry Mannion Scholarship Award

- Brooklyn Mumford- Harold McKay Scholarship Award

- Chandler Lukow- Andrew Hunter Scholarship Award

- Sydney Lin- Joyce Woodhouse Scholarship Award

- Abigail Reed- Silver State Schools CU POP Foundation Scholarship Award

- Tyler Norkus- Silver State Schools CU 70th Anniversary Scholarship Award

More than $700K in scholarships have been awarded to Nevada High School Seniors by the award-winning credit union since 1989.