Shoes That Fit, Zappos for Good provides families with food and more ahead of Thanksgiving

Local nonprofit, Shoes That Fit, partnered with the Zappos "Gobble For Good" event to provide families with food this Thanksgiving.
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local nonprofit, Shoes That Fit, partnered with the Zappos "Gobble For Good" event to provide families with food this Thanksgiving.

The manager with Zappos For Good says being apart of something like this is heart warming.

"I wake up and do this every morning. It's because of the reaction from the kids, just seeing their faces really make everything worth it."

Over 600 children and students from Richard Rundle Elementary benefited from the special moment. Each student also received a new pair of shoes, toys and a snack.

