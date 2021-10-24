Shaq Courts debut at Doolittle Complex in Las Vegas with $200K donation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two recently refurbished basketball courts at the Doolittle Complex were unveiled Saturday at a ceremony headlined by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The courts, now named The Shaq Courts at Doolittle, were renovated thanks to a $200,000 donation from The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Icy Hot and the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, according to a spokesperson for the event.

Executives from Icy Hot parent company Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear all joined the NBA big man for the ceremony.

The Shaq Courts at Doolittle were made possible via a donation of $200,000 from The @ShaqFoundation and long-time partner @IcyHot. A special dedication was held last night. Thanks for supporting our community 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ajXOxBXyvQ — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 24, 2021

“It’s very rewarding to me on a personal level, as I have lived in Las Vegas and know firsthand the tough times that these areas have gone through in the past,” said O’Neal. “We’re excited to create change in a positive way through the “Comebaq Courts” initiative. Working with Icy Hot, my Foundation strives to create healthy places to play to support the next generation of athletes. It is our hope this community can come together to use this space for years to come.”

The basketball court renovation was an initiative of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot as part of their program that refurbishes existing public basketball courts throughout the country to ensure young athletes can get back into the game, according to an event press release.

“On behalf of the residents of Ward 5, I want to express my sincere gratitude to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, IcyHot, for their generous donation,” Crear said.

Improvements to The Shaq Courts at Doolittle included new surfacing, custom colors and floor graphics, shade structures, seating areas, new basketball standards and a state-of-the-art Daktronics LED scoreboard, according to a spokesperson from the ceremony.

Two special art installations are also part of new additions: a life-sized pair of O'Neal's shoes and a six-foot LED lighted basketball.

“As its name suggests, the Historic Westside is one of the most historically important regions of our city with the Doolittle Complex at its core as a primary gathering place,” Goodman said. "We are so grateful to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot for their support of this culturally rich and diverse area.

