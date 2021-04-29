Seven Magic Mountains set to undergo routine cleaning and touchups

JEAN (KTNV) — Seven Magic Mountains will undergo a painting restoration from May 3 through May 14 as crews will perform routine cleaning and touchups.

The artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted.

Visitors are advised to respect the work area and exercise caution.

Seven Magic Mountains is open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Admission is free.

The public is requested to exercise an abundance of caution and to practice social distancing and other healthy habits when visiting any public place. Masks are required.