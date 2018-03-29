Sensory-friendly performances at The Smith Center

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present two sensory-friendly performances of the acclaimed family show, “Shh! We Have a Plan” on April 21. This marks the first time The Smith Center will present sensory-friendly performances, which offer a supportive theater environment for individuals diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or other sensitivities.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend these performances of “Shh! We Have a Plan,” running at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 21 in Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center. Both sensory friendly performances will include special features to accommodate audience members with sensory deficits, which affect how the brain receives and responds to information through the senses. These special features include adjustments to dampen jarring sounds and startling lighting, as well as quiet spaces provided in the lobby for audience members who might need to take a break from the performance. Guests will receive a pre-visit guide prior to the performance.

Based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Haughton, this 60-minute, nonverbal production features magic, music and puppetry. The show is performed by Cahoots, NI, a renowned children’s theater company from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Tickets are just $10, and can be purchased at www.TheSmithCenter.com or by calling (702) 749-2000 and mentioning promo code SENSORY.