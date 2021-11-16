Salvation Army starts annual Red Kettle campaign early

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign is kicking off Tuesday.

Because so many people were hit hard by the pandemic, the Salvation Army is starting the campaign two weeks early.

The organization says its goal this year is to provide Christmas gifts to 5,000 children and 75,000 meals during this holiday season here in Southern Nevada and the generosity of the Las Vegas community makes it possible to assist families and children despite the pandemic.

Salvation Army representatives started raising funds at the Bass Pro Shops at the Silverton hotel-casino Tuesday afternoon.

Those interested in donating can also text LVChristmas to 51555 to donate.