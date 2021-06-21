Route 9 Signs brings Fabulous Las Vegas sign back to life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bringing the iconic signs of Las Vegas back to life.

Chris Raley runs Route 9 Signs in Fresno, California.

He says he's always loved classic Vegas.

After getting in touch with an employee at the Neon Museum he decided to recreate the iconic Dunes Sign which was imploded back in the 90's.

While on a trip to Las Vegas this past week Raley was able to recreate this photo which he used as a reference when making his own version of the sign.

Raley then donated his sign to the Neon Museum.

His hope is that the recreation can bring back fond memories for those who knew the sign while honoring the artists who made it.

Raley has also made replicas of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, the Stardust and the Sands.

His motto is that no sign is gone forever.