RMHC Las Vegas receives $250K grant from the Englestad Foundation

Families staying at the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House, as well as children receiving dental treatment aboard the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, are feeling the love from the Engelstad Foundation, who recently awarded Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas with a $250,000 grant.

The majority of the grant will be used to provide a ‘home away from home’ for families at the Ronald McDonald House, with the remainder being used to provide dental services and education to children from low-income families throughout Nevada.

Since 2012, the Engelstad Foundation has donated more than $1.7 million dollars to Ronald McDonald House Charities© of Greater Las Vegas.

For 23 years now, families in medical crisis who must travel to Las Vegas have sought comfort under the roof of what’s fondly called The House That Love Built -- so that they may remain by their children’s hospital bedside and directly engaged in their little’s one’s medical treatment.

The Englestad Foundation also supports the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, a state-of-the-art mobile dental unit that travels throughout the state to provide critical dental services to uninsured children from low-income families in Nevada’s rural communities and inner-city neighborhoods of Las Vegas.

In 2020, Care Mobile staff provided $498,000 in dental treatment to more than 800 children across the state.