RiSE bills itself as the festival of hopes and dreams. And now in the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, it serves as a way of providing light within the darkness.

The premise of the festival is simple - thousands of attendees will write special messages on biodegradable lanterns, then release them into the sky at the same time.

PHOTOS: RiSE Lantern Festival 2017

26,000 people are expected to attend over the course of Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. Thus, the simple act of letting a lantern float away gains emotional heft as thousands engage in the festivities, all with their own wishes they hope to bring to life.

Festival organizers say they're working with local law enforcement and security experts to make sure attendees will be kept safe. They also offered this quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.:

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

The festival is sold out on Saturday, and only a few tickets are left for Friday. But if you want someone to write something for you on their lantern, you can share your message here.