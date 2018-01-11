Ride a rail bike in Boulder City through April

Rail Explorers, featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, began operating in Boulder City on Jan. 10.

The Rail Explorers Las Vegas Division is presented in conjunction with the Nevada Southern Railroad Museum.

Available through April, the tour takes approximately 2 hours. All riders enjoy free entry to the Nevada Southern Railroad Museum and a powered train ride back to the top of the hill.

The Explorer rail bikes have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and pedals for each seat. Tandem Rail Explorer (2 seats) or Quad Rail Explorer (4 seats) are available.

Tandem Explorer tours are priced at $85, Quad Explorer at $150 and a single rider at $45. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.

Rail Explorers Las Vegas tours depart at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tours depart on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

All Rail Explorers Las Vegas tours begin at 601 Yucca Street, Boulder City. Group, private, team building, educational and special topic tours are also available.

For information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588.