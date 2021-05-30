Rescued cats from Las Vegas get new home in Washington state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, 95 rescue cats in the Las Vegas area were flown to their new home in Washington state.

It's part of a collaborative effort between several charities.

The cats and kittens were rescued by Hearts Alive Village.

The organization Good Flights is taking them to Bellingham, Washington.

Organizers say it will help make room in Las Vegas so they can care for more homeless pets.

It also will fill homes in Washington that otherwise wouldn't have access to adoptable cats.

IHeartCats.com helped put it all together.