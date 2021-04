LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bruce Trent Park is reopening!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening of the new playground will take place at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Then enjoy "Art In The Park" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many artists from the Las Vegas area will be displaying their artwork for sale.

There will be refreshments and jazz music.

You will have to follow safety protocols.