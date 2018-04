REO Speedwagon is making their way to the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm on April 28.

The band recently wrapped up their "United We Rock" U.S. tour alongside other rock legends like Styx and Don Felder. Now they're headed to Primm to perform hits like "Keep on Loving You," "Take It on the Run," "Can't Fight This Feeling," and more.

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967, and has sold 40 million albums worldwide throughout their 30-year career.

Tickets for the show are available here.