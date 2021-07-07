Registration for Las Vegas Great Santa Run now open

Registration for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open! The race is returning to downtown Las Vegas for its 17th year with a new hybrid format, offering runners around the world two options to support Opportunity Village: a full capacity in-person race on Dec. 4, 2021, or a virtual race that can be completed any time between Dec. 4-26, 2021.

Interested participants can register now at LVSantaRun.com . Prices are as follows:

Now-July 31: Early-bird rate of $25 per person

August-September 30: $35 per person

October-Race Day: $40 per person

In-person race day festivities will include a fun-filled pre-show on the Fremont Street Experience beginning at 8 a.m. From there, you will take on the 5k or 1-mile course, and cross the finish line into the Llama Lot for the after-party featuring a variety of food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment!

Runners and walkers for both in-person and virtual runs will receive a medal, race bib, swag bag and Santa suit (while supplies last) with their paid registration. Pets are always welcome to join in the fun – simply sign them up when you register yourself and they will receive a special goodie bag of their own! We encourage those participating to further support Opportunity Village by fundraising for the nonprofit and having friends and family participate in the event with you.

The internationally recognized Las Vegas Great Santa Run raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s programs and services, which provide unparalleled opportunities, enrichment and support to over 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Opportunity Village is also bringing back the Pet Costume Contest this year and will announce the details later this summer as they gear up for the 17th annual event.