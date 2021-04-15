Registration for Henderson summer camps opening April 20

Henderson summer camps provide many different ways for kids ages 3 to 18 to have fun, safely socialize and learn throughout the summer.

Campfire Kids: Ages 3-5, May 24-July 30 (one-week camps). This state-licensed camp is specially designed for young to participate in a variety of supervised activities including arts and crafts, interactive games, special events, music, and story time.

Dance Camp: Ages 5-12, July 12-16. Participants explore different dance styles including jazz and tap and learn to choreograph and perform a routine at the end of the week.

Battle Born Kids & Teens: Ages 5-14, June 1-Aug. 6. Activities may include games, crafts, physical fitness, music, virtual field trips, movies and sports, and water-related activities. Program offers early arrival and late pickup options.

Camp H2GO: Ages 6-12, June 1-4, July 5-9, July 26-30. Participants will experience a variety of daily activities that may include water safety, youth lifeguarding, stroke development, and water sports.

Jr. Lifeguards: Ages 8-12, June 7-17, June 21-July 1, July 12-22. Jr. Lifeguards introduces the fundamentals of lifeguarding and working in an aquatic environment. Participants will experience a variety of daily activities that may include water safety, youth lifeguarding, stroke development, and water sports.

Positively Arts’ Page to Stage Performance Camp: Ages 8-18, June 1-12 or June 14-26. For those who love to act, sing and/or dance, this new camp lets them explore all sides of their creativity while learning from the best in the business.

Lifeguard Explorers: Ages 12-16, June 7-17, June 21-July 1, July 12-22. This innovative program introduces lifeguarding, working in the aquatic environment, resume building, employment skills, and physical fitness. Explorers have the chance to shadow on-duty lifeguards and water safety instructors, participate in special events, and take advantage of volunteering opportunities and fitness activities outside the aquatic environment.

Teen WORK: Ages 14-15, June 1-25, June 28-July 9, July 12-Aug. 6. The Teen WORK (Willing-Optimistic-Respectful-Kind) junior leader program trains teens to become future recreation leaders and to provide assistance to City of Henderson summer programs.

Adaptive Music & Theater Camp

Ages 14 and up. Kids explore the different elements of music: sound, melody, rhythm, expression, movement, and more. July 12-23

Camp No Limits

Ages 14 and up. Participants learn about the climate, flora and fauna of Hawaii (July 5-9) or South America (July 26-29 and are taught to make some of the region’s signature foods

Registration information can be found here or call 702-267-4100.