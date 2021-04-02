Regal Cinemas at Red Rock welcomes back guests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today you can finally go catch a movie at Red Rock!

Regal Cinemas is welcoming back guests there.

The theaters went through a bit of a makeover during its time closed during the pandemic.

The big block buster "Godzilla vs. Kong" is one of the movies you can see when the theater opens at 11 a.m.

Regal has been shut down for about half-a-year because of the pandemic.

Phase 2 of their reopening is on April 23.

According to the company website that's when theaters at the Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station and Boulder Station will re-open.

Then more reopenings on May 7 and May 14.

Masks will be required unless you are eating or drinking.