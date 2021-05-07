Red Rock Resort teams up with VGK for a new bar and experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Resort is collaborating up with the valley's favorite hockey team to bring you "Crimson At Knight," a pop-up experience and bar dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights and their fans!

NEW: 'Crimson at Knight' opens TONiGHT inside Red Rock Resort!



This pop-up experience is dedicated to Vegas Golden Knights & their fans!

I'm taking you inside next on #GMLV ahead of the grand opening tonight!

Say hello to the 'Frosted Puck'

You can get this drink & many others at 'Crimson at Knight' inside the Red Rock Resort

13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo is taking us inside ahead of tonight's grand opening!