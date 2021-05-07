Watch
Red Rock Resort teams up with VGK for a new bar and experience

Posted at 7:18 AM, May 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Resort is collaborating up with the valley's favorite hockey team to bring you "Crimson At Knight," a pop-up experience and bar dedicated to the Vegas Golden Knights and their fans!

13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo is taking us inside ahead of tonight's grand opening!

