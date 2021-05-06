Red Rice restaurant cooking up authentic flavors from Guam in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This May, we want to invite you to celebrate the contributions and heritage of local Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders!

Each week, we will be highlighting some of the unique restaurants the AAPI community has to offer.

Wednesday, 13 Action News highlights Red Rice where they are serving up authentic dishes from Guam.

"We're one of the few restaurants in Vegas that actually provide Guam food," says Chris Tenorio, owner of Red Rice.

Red Rice is a family-owned restaurant in Henderson serving up heat, soul and culture!

Guam is a U.S. island in the western north Pacific ocean and it's one of many islands that make up Micronesia!

People native to Guam are often considered Pacific Islanders.

Tenorio says Guam food does have a Spanish, Fliapino influence.

But Red Rice serves up authentic native recipes passed down from generations

Popular items inlcude the Hafa Adai plate, which includes an empanada chicken kelaguen and red rice.

If that doesn't fill you up, dig into a latiya, cake with custard topped with cinnamon or chamorro beignets!

During May, Tenorio says he's looking forward to celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Red Rice and says all are welcomed.