Recycled Las Vegas hotel toiletries helping the homeless

Have you ever wondered what happens to the toiletries left in a hotel room?

Tiny soaps, shampoos, conditioners-- a lot of us grab a handful to go. Whatever is left behind the nonprofit Clean The World takes care of. They go into dozens of hotels on and off the strip to see what they can recycle and give to the homeless.

"If you explain what we do, they're like oh wow that's amazing. Like I've never come across anyone who's like oh that's a bad idea why would you do that," said Kevin Williams, Clean The World's mobile hygiene manager.

Last year they stopped 138,554 pounds of waste from going into a landfill. So far this year they've saved 23,830 pounds.

Eventually, the products end up in the mobile shower unit.

"I think I've been hugged more times in the last six months than I have in my entire life. I mean you really see the difference it makes," said Williams.

The shampoo has the original label still on it. It's sanitized by hand by a volunteer, but the soap looks like a brand new bar. Used soap bars are cut up, refined, and sliced into new bars.

They're making the world a little bit cleaner and a little bit greener.