Receive an amazing or poorly drawn sketch of your pet by participating in fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will draw a sketch of your pet if you participate in their "Poorly Drawn Pets" fundraiser.

“Poorly Drawn Pets is taking off around the country as a fun and unique art event for all ages, all to raise money and awareness for homeless pets. At Homeward Bound, we’re thrilled to be the first ones to bring this event to our local community—though anyone can participate no matter where you live!” said Christi Dineff, executive director for Homeward Bound. “It’s a great opportunity to honor your own pet while helping others—not to mention, we cannot wait to see what priceless masterpieces come out of this!”

The Fundraiser started Wednesday, March 15 and will go until April 1st. Officials with the fundraiser say there is no need to live in Las Vegas. For those who want to donate, donating at least $20 will get you a sketch drawn by volunteer artists of your pet!

“We rely on donations to support cats and people, and our goal with this is to make our work a bit more fun and include your pets in it! There’s no limit to how many drawings you can submit; the more donations we receive, the more lives we can save in our community,” Dineff explained.

More information can be found here about the fundraiser.

The volunteer artists will be drawing as they receive submissions. Officials say some artists can draw a masterpiece, while others may need some work.