LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Real Bodies at Bally's Las Vegas is recognizing local medical frontline workers for National Doctors' Day.

The first 100 doctors, nurses and first-responders to visit the attraction Tuesday will receive free entry into the exhibition, as a way of saying 'thank you' for their efforts during the pandemic.

Those frontline workers must show proper ID to receive the entry and doors open at 11 a.m.