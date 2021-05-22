Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Rare late May snowfall hits Mount Charleston near Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Lee Canyon
Photo May 22, 10 45 00 AM.jpg
Photo May 22, 10 48 37 AM.jpg
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 16:01:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ski and snow season at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston is over but no one told Mother Nature.

The National Weather Service reported snowflakes falling on the mountain this morning on their Twitter feed.

It did not take long for the accumulation to build and Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort sent video and photos of the slopes looking ready for people to enjoy.

Photo May 22, 10 45 00 AM.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH