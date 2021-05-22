Rare late May snowfall hits Mount Charleston near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ski and snow season at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston is over but no one told Mother Nature.

The National Weather Service reported snowflakes falling on the mountain this morning on their Twitter feed.

It did not take long for the accumulation to build and Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort sent video and photos of the slopes looking ready for people to enjoy.

