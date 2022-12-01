Raiders players visit Grant Sawyer Middle School looking to inspire the youth

For the last few seasons, The Las Vegas Raiders have made it a point to spend their off-days being out in the community, engaging with youth all across Southern Nevada.

Tuesday, Raiders' players Matthew Butler (94) and Sam Webb (27) stopped by Grant Sawyer Middle School to visit students at their Hip Hop Entrepreneurship workshop class.

Our Zora Asberry's stepson De'andre Monroe was one of the students that got to meet them!

The Raiders' rookies gave students valuable information on their own personal journey's becoming professional athletes.

The footballers talked about how hip-hop has influenced pop culture and how preparation is key from the football field to the studio to the classroom.

Butler and Webb also prompted discussions with students where they analyzed lyrics for positive messages on how to live their lives.

In 2020 the Raiders were awarded by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation with the Social Justice grant to support the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship program.