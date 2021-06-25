Raiders host development event for Las Vegas-area high school football teams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pros with the Las Vegas Raiders are helping young athletes on and off the field.

The team held a Nike 11-On event -- described as a scholastic-based, team-oriented, character-building program -- on Thursday at Valley High School.

16 high school football teams from Southern Nevada were there.

"I think a lot of kids all across the country dream of playing in the NFL," said Rich Muraco, the head coach of Liberty High School.

"We're fortunate enough to have an actual NFL team in our community and all the things that they do to reach out to involve them, it kind of opens their eyes that it is not such a far-off dream."

"They can see these NFL players and see how big they are and kind of compare themselves," added. "It gives them inspiration to work even harder to someday make it on that level."

The one-day event focuses on game time components, character development, film study, nutrition, strength and conditioning.

The Raiders held the inaugural Nike 11-On event at Clark High School last year.