Raiders' Darren Waller launches partnership to help others recover from addiction.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Darren Waller is used to making defenders' lives miserable on the football field but today he announced a partnership that's intended to save lives.

The Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end announced a new partnership today between his foundation and Landmark Recovery.

Waller got to meet with three patients who are now in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction all thanks to new grants from his foundation.

This partnership is personal for Waller as he has overcome opioid addiction and has been sober for the past four years.

"I've been in their position. I know what they may be feeling, the anxieties they may be feeling coming to treatment. They may be battling their egos a little bit like, 'why am I here? Why do I really need this?' I felt those same emotions, but making myself uncomfortable time and time again and seeing that discomfort turn into true freedom and true transformation in my life, I want these people to be able to see that for themselves," Waller said today.

The goal of the Darren Waller Foundation is to equip young people to avoid and overcome drug and alcohol addiction in the Las Vegas valley.