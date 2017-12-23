'Purple Reign' tickets are now $19.99 for locals

Locals are getting a discount for the Prince tribute show at the Tropicana hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Those who have a local Nevada ID can see "Purple Reign" for $19.99 starting now through 2018.

"Purple Reign" stars Jason Tenner as Prince and features covers of the late singer's biggest hits.

Locals can purchase up to four tickets per show so long as everyone in the group has a state ID. The show performs Wednesday through Saturday at 9 p.m. Guests must be 18 or older to attend.