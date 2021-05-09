Program domesticates wild burros and adopts them to families in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating one of the most prominent animals in Nevada, today is World Donkey Day.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is marking the occasion with a new informative video that tells the story of how much of Southern Nevada was built by the power of donkeys and mules.

They worked in mines and helped build the Hoover Dam.

Wild burros are now common in Southern Nevada but they aren't a native species.

BLM says that means they are taking valuable resources like food and water from other native animals.

To help with the issue the bureau has a program domesticating the animals and then letting people adopt them