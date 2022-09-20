Program aims to help create more Hispanic owned businesses

SCRIPPS (NATIONAL) — There's a push to increase the number of Hispanic business owners in the U.S. The Census Bureau says nearly 19 percent of the country identifies as Hispanic. But Hispanic business owners only account for about 6 percent.

Tomas Hoppough shows us how a new program is trying to increase those numbers.

"Hello my name is Ana Marina and I am the CEO of Ana Marina's Studio. I am originally from Mexico City, I was born and raised in Mexico city, and I migrated to the U.S. when I was 15 years old."

AMERICAN DREAM

This is the American dream. To make a living following your passion and becoming your own boss.

"And I always stamp a little message in the back in Spanish and it says eras la Libertad and it says you are freedom. I love making jewelry, because it's a way for me to connect with other people, my work is enrooted in my cultural heritage," says Ana Marina.

She is an entrepreneur and has only been doing this for two years. While becoming an entrepreneur can be difficult in general, it can be even harder for the Latino community.

"I actually started making jewelry when I was undocumented. I was an undocumented student and I was getting a BA in history and Latin American studies. When I graduated I wanted to pursue a masters, but because I was undocumented and it was very difficult to continue to pay out of pocket so a way for me to make money and tap into my creativity was jewelry," says Ana Marina.

According to the Office of Advocacy, small businesses account for 44 percent of the U.S. economy. However, the annual business survey reports only 5.6 percent of those businesses are Hispanic-owned.

$2.6 TRILLION

"I'm Harry Hollines, I'm the Chief Strategy Officer at the Latino Leadership Institute. Latino's compute about 2.6 trillion dollars to the GDP to the United States, and that's still coming from 45 percent of small business, if you remove that GDP it could literally crush the economy today, that's how significant the contribution the Latino community is."

Which is why the Latino Leadership Institute is launching a business accelerator called the Latino Entrepreneur Access Program. Because they believe they are the catalyst for the future economic vitality for the country.

"About 96 percent of Latino's are really solo entrepreneurs, only about 4 percent actually have employees that's when you get growth and scale, so how do you start to help those founders grow and scale in their programs, and that is the access to the capital that we talked about, financial social and technical and a fourth we identified in cultural capital," says Harry Hollines.

This program can help Latino entrepreneurs grow their business by access to help and investors.

Because as of recently, data shows that funding to Latino entrepreneurs has stalled at about 2 percent of overall investment in startups. And the Latino Leadership Institute believes investing in these entrepreneurs is investing in overall Latino community wealth.

"A few years back we started a company called Attorney Docs," says Leonard Martinez.

This program also helps not only startups but established Hispanic-owned businesses like Leonard Martinez grow.

MORE COMPETITIVE

"We feel like programs like LEAP can take us to the next level. They can make us more competitive on a national level. Because We have this growing population, and the better that the Latino population does both economically helps not only the United States but it helps us worldwide right?" says Leonard Martinez.

Ana Marina hopes other business owners like her use this program, in order to achieve the dream she had since she moved to this country.

"There's so much that Latinos can share. But by creating their own businesses I feel like they are establishing generational wealth that can also get trickled down to future generations," says Ana Marina.