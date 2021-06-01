Pride Shake debuts at Shake Shack today with portion of proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of its ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ in the workplace and communities, Shake Shack is recognizing Pride by releasing a limited-edition Pride Shake, available June 1 through June 30 at all U.S. Shake Shack locations.

The Pride Shake is made with strawberry and blackberry frozen custard and is topped with a mango and passion fruit blend, whipped cream and rainbow glitter - all real, premium ingredients.

All month long, Shake Shack is serving the shake in a dedicated Pride cup, featuring an upgraded burger icon incorporating all colors of the Pride flag.

5% of the sales price of this product will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, with a minimum donation of $50,000.

All four Shake Shack locations in Southern Nevada:



Downtown Summerlin™

The District at Green Valley Ranch

Strip-side at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

North Premium Outlets

Shake Shack has been an advocate of diversity and inclusion since the company’s early beginnings and actively supports the LGBTQ+ community, from team members to guests, year-round. Below are recent examples that demonstrate Shake Shack’s commitment:

● Established All-In, a dedicated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion workplace function to advance our commitment to fostering a culture of belonging and equal opportunity for growth

● Taking action to reclassify our single-stall restroom facilities for usage by all genders. Shake Shack is already doing this at many locations in California and New York; regulations in certain states prohibit from doing this company-wide, but Shake Shack is committed to supporting policies that advocate for this change

● Earned a 100% score on Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row, further underscoring Shake Shack’s support of the LGBTQ+ community in the workplace

● Launched its first Employee Resource Group, HEROIQ+, which stands for Helping to Educate Regarding Orientation, Identity & Queerness+

● Established programs to ensure that staff at all 330+ Shacks around the world are provided equal opportunities to succeed by removing obstacles, developing programs and fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion and empowerment for all

