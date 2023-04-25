Preschoolers helped fundraise over $1 million across all 'The Learning Experience' centers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Young children are learning about helping others at The Learning Experience!

Preschoolers as young as 3 years old are learning about Make-A-Wish, helping others and raising money to grant life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

According to a press release from the academy, this is all part of the "Let's Grant Wishes" fundraiser.

"The preschool children are creating art for art auctions, participating in penny wars and engaging in classroom activities designed to teach them that it does not matter how big or small you are," said officials with the academy. "It's the size of your heart that matters."

The month-long fundraiser is part of the preschoolers' philanthropy curriculum according to the press release.

So far, preschool children at The Learning Experience centers across the country, including the Las Vegas valley, helped raise over $1 million. Officials say this goes to granting wishes for Make-A-Wish children.