Popular Star Trek convention returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular Star Trek event will continue to live long and prosper.

Creation Entertainment just announced that the 55-year Mission Tour will take place at the Rio Las Vegas in August.

The star-trek themed expo promises more than 100 celebrity guests along with contests, music, cosplay, partying, and more.

Event promoters say headliners will include William Shatner, George Takei, Michelle Nichols, Kelsey Grammer and other stars of the show.

2021 marks the 55th anniversary of Star Trek.

For more information visit creationent.com.