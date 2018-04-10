Pop-up reading ahead of The Believer Festival in Las Vegas

The day before The Believer Festival begins in Las Vegas, there will be a pop-up reading at ReBar's Funkyard on Main Street.

Neon Lit will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Featured readers: Neon Lit's Gaby Williams, Zach Wilson and Wendy Wimmer; Heidi Julavits and Vendela Vida, founding editors of The Believer, Black Mountain Institute's director Joshua Wolf Shenk and Diana L. Bennett Fellow Ben Ehrenreich. Timea Sipos will emcee.

The Neon Lit Reading Series features writers from UNLV's Creative Writing International MFA and PhD program.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Believer Festival, in its second year in Las Vegas, runs April 13 and 14. It starts with "Desert Songs: Hidden Tracks" at the Amphitheatre at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area at 6 p.m. Friday, which is sold out.

On Saturday, there is "Liner Notes" at 1:15 p.m., also sold out. "Songs of Love and Betrayal" is at 3:30 p.m. and "Laugh Tracks: The Believer Variety Show" with John Hodgman, Jean Grae and Aimee Mann at 8 p.m.

