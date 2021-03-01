Pool season to begin opening at Treasure Island

The TI Pool and Island Pub at Treasure Island Las Vegas will open this March 5.

Starting March 5, the TI Pool will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 15, the daily hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Available only for hotel guests, the tropical-themed area features double chaise lounges and plush round ottomans, perfect for lounging in the sun with a frozen drink in hand.

Cabanas are available for half- and full-day rentals, offering seating for up to eight people. All cabanas include a flat screen TV, refrigerator, ceiling fans, deluxe lounge chairs and more.

For pricing information and to book a private cabana, guests can call 702-894-7487 or toll free at 1-800-944-7444.

The Island Pub serves up a variety of draft beer, tropical-infused drinks and food while overlooking the TI Pool. Guests can graze on a selection of salads, pizzas and more, and signature cocktails include the Pineapple Express, made with Bacardi Pineapple Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice and Sierra Mist; and the Peach Palmer, made with Skyy Infusions Georgia Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, lemonade and Sierra Mist.

Access to The TI Pool requires a hotel room key and guest ID.

For more information visit their website.