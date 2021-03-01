Menu

Pool season to begin opening at Treasure Island

Posted at 2:59 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:59:57-05

The TI Pool and Island Pub at Treasure Island Las Vegas will open this March 5.

Starting March 5, the TI Pool will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 15, the daily hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Available only for hotel guests, the tropical-themed area features double chaise lounges and plush round ottomans, perfect for lounging in the sun with a frozen drink in hand.

Cabanas are available for half- and full-day rentals, offering seating for up to eight people. All cabanas include a flat screen TV, refrigerator, ceiling fans, deluxe lounge chairs and more.

For pricing information and to book a private cabana, guests can call 702-894-7487 or toll free at 1-800-944-7444.

The Island Pub serves up a variety of draft beer, tropical-infused drinks and food while overlooking the TI Pool. Guests can graze on a selection of salads, pizzas and more, and signature cocktails include the Pineapple Express, made with Bacardi Pineapple Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapple juice and Sierra Mist; and the Peach Palmer, made with Skyy Infusions Georgia Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, lemonade and Sierra Mist.

Access to The TI Pool requires a hotel room key and guest ID.

For more information visit their website.

