Poker players win big at station casinos over the weekend

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold 'Em Poker "Bad Beat" Progressive hit on Saturday at Boulder Station.

The total payout was $205,566.

A local named Kathryn held the losing hand, quad 7s, and won $71,891.

Local John Gardner held the winning hand, quad 8s, and won $41,081. The remaining players on the table each won $1,468, while all active poker players in Station Casinos poker rooms at the time won $521.

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold 'Em Poker "Bad Beat" Progressive starts at $125,000 and grows daily. The qualifying hand starts at four queens beaten, with the qualifying hand lowering regularly. The "loser" with the qualifying hand wins 35% of the jackpot while the winning qualifying hand wins 20%.

The remaining players at the table at the time of the hit split 5% of the jackpot while all other active players across Station Casinos poker rooms at the time split the remaining 40%.