PODS Las Vegas and Entercom Radio collect donations for Goodwill

Residents can get a jump start on spring cleaning and help their local community! PODS Las Vegas and Entercom Radio are encouraging local residents to de-clutter their homes and donate their unwanted items to Goodwill at Las Vegas’ Great Garage and Antique Sale, April 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silverton Hotel & Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd. Locals will be encouraged to donate their items to the onsite PODS containers and hunt for bargains from over 200 neighborhood garage sales, while enjoying kid friendly activities, entertainment and food vendors. The cost will be $5 from 6:30–8 a.m. and free after 8 a.m.

The Great Garage and Antique sale allows many residents who are precluded from having their own garage sales, due to HOA rules and regulations, to either sell their unwanted items for a profit or donate them for a worthy cause. PODS Las Vegas will donate three PODS containers to help store garage sale contributions during the event. With the help of PODS revolutionary PODSZILLA, the donations will then be transported to Goodwill, a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

More information is available at the following web sites:

https://q100vegas.radio.com/events/great-garage-antique-sale

https://mix941fm.radio.com/events/great-garage-antique-sale

https://kluc.radio.com/events/great-garage-antique-sale