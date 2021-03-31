Plaza Hotel hosting historic TikTok meetup in April

Vegas Invasion will call the Plaza Hotel & Casino home base during the largest TikTok meet up in history, April 16-18, when TikTok creators with followings large and small will come to Las Vegas to collaborate on videos, photos and fun in the heart of downtown Las Vegas while raising money and awareness for The Paralyzed Veterans of America, Las Vegas Chapter.

Popular TikTok creators, Chiefnitro, Timeoutwithjosh and KeithandFrank organized Vegas Invasion as a meetup of positive influencers on the popular social media site from around the globe to support the local nonprofit that provides necessities to paralyzed veterans, such as hygiene products, shoes, and clothing.

Vegas Invasion is one of many events the creators plan to hold throughout the country, with upcoming events in Colorado and Walt Disney World, to support veterans’ charities.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America, Las Vegas Chapter currently aids approximately 150 veterans in Southern Nevada. Like many other nonprofits, the organization has found it difficult to fundraise during the pandemic.

Not only will Vegas Invasion individuals be meeting up to collab on TikTok videos, meet their favorite creators, and just have fun, but they will enjoy several exclusive events at the Plaza, including a pool side cocktail party.

Vegas Invasion is also partnering with Hogs and Heifers Saloon, Axehole, Gene Woods Raising Experience Go-Karts, and several other Las Vegas businesses to raise funds. All events will be held in accordance with state COVID-19 mandates.

There will also be several raffles over the course of the weekend, where individuals can bid and win prizes including: a ride with their favorite TikTok creators on the High Roller, a balloon dress created by TikTok creator Balloonjosh, and a VIP vacation at the Plaza.

Attendance for Vegas Invasion is already sold out. And thus far, Vegas Invasion has raised nearly $1,000 with a goal of $10,000 for The Paralyzed Veterans of America, Las Vegas Chapter.

TikTok creators in attendance will have the option to donate throughout the weekend or directly through the Vegas Invasion website.