Henderson's Pinecrest Academy marching band to go national

PREVIOUS STORY: First-ever Nevada marching band to attend Bands of America Grand Nationals Competition

An opportunity of a lifetime. A Henderson high school marching band getting a chance to compete at the biggest level and making history while they’re at it.

“I think the phrase is 'go big or go home.' We have the last year and a half in our homes and the only other option was to go big.”

Going big is what the Pinecrest Academy Cadence marching band will be doing as the first school in Nevada ever to compete at the grand nationals in November. Band director Mac Purdy looking to showcase the talent of his students to a national audience.

“This one’s the Super Bowl. This is the biggest marching band competition in the country,” he said.

A competition that comes after a challenging school year where the pandemic forced students to stay home and practice virtually. Purdy says the isolation was difficult for them and once he got them together again, he broke the news.

“Immediately saw lights back into students’ eyes. I saw interaction that was positive,” Purdy said.

“It’s really nice to be able to play in person and interact in person because it’s just not the same over technology.”

Drum major Isabella Coviello and her fellow classmates are now practicing for perhaps their biggest audience. They’re looking forward to the performance and making new friends when they meet other schools.

“I just want to put on a show and make them all have a great time,” Malakhi Fair, a sophomore who plays percussion, said.

“Everyone’s really supportive of each other. You all have something in common so it’s just nice to go out and talk to people,” Devyn Lewis, a freshman trumpet player, said.

Purdy says the competition will be fierce, playing alongside schools in California and Texas with a track record of success. He says this experience though isn’t about winning for his students, but to imagine the possibilities and be inspired.

“I want to expose our students to what is out there. If we just see what’s in our little bubble, we may not see what opportunities that are available to them,” he said.

To help fundraise for the trip, donations to the band can be made here.

The band will also be selling fireworks. Students will earn money towards their trip from the proceeds of the fireworks booths. Fireworks sales run from June 28 through July 4 at the following locations:

Speedee Mart - 401 E Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89002

Green Valley Grocery - 234 N Arroyo Grande Blvd, Henderson, NV 89014