Pin-Ups on Tour Las Vegas seeks photos of veterans to honor them through billboards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gearing up for their November residency in Las Vegas, Pin-Ups on Tour is recognizing veterans throughout the community.

Now through November, Pin-Ups on Tour wants you to send in pictures of local veterans and active-duty military so they can display those photos on billboards across the Las Vegas area.

“It’s just a great way for us to celebrate the veterans in our community and remind them that there are so many people who still remember their service,” said Julia Reed Nichols, the founder of Pin-Ups on Tour.

Pin-Ups on Tour has traveled to 47 states with their show and focuses on showing support to the veteran community.

