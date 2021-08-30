Piff the Magic Dragon offering educators free Vegas show tickets during September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas show is inviting educators to catch a free performance during the month of September.

Piff the Magic Dragon is welcoming teachers and educational staff back to school with a ticket offer good throughout the month of September, according to a press release.

Educators can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the show performing at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

“Teachers and educators are true essential workers and their commitment to our students has been admirable during these difficult times,” said John van der Put, who performs as Piff. “We’d like to celebrate their return to our classrooms and thank them for their hard work and dedication with this special offer.”

Piff the Magic Dragon performs Thursday through Monday at 7 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $62.95, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The complimentary ticket offer is available to all teachers and educational staff through Sept. 30 with reservations 48 hours before showtime.