Pawn Star's Rick Harrison to host 7th annual poker charity event

Rick Harrison of HISTORY'S hit reality show "Pawn Stars" will lead his 7th Annual “Pawn Stars Poker Run” this year to benefit a new charity, The Hundley Foundation.

Harrison selected a new charity this year, however, the proceeds from the run still benefit those families and individuals struggling with all the complications epilepsy brings into someone’s life and family.

Harrison will lead motorcycle riders through Las Vegas starting at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

The event will be held on May 29.

Other stops include the 105-year old historic Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, NV, and the Porchlight Grille, as well as new participant, Backyard, located on Water Street in Henderson.

The final stop brings the riders back into downtown Las Vegas to Pawn Plaza for the official after party featuring a raffle, live band, and catering by Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern. Participants will have their chance to win $2,000 for best hand and $1,000 for the worst hand, among many other prizes.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and kick stands up at 10 a.m. Last bike in is at 1:30 p.m. with a celebration party to follow.

To register, click here.