Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Paranormal radio host Terry Carnation, aka Rainn Wilson, talks Area 51, Elvis alive in Las Vegas

New dark-humor podcast debuts April 1
items.[0].videoTitle
"The Office" star Rainn Wilson has a new dark-humor podcast where he plays a late-night talk radio host, Terry Carnation, who deals with the paranormal. 13 Action News had a chance to chat with Terry, so we asked the expert about a longtime Las Vegas rumor and a more recent viral phenomenon. To learn more at ktnv.com.
Credit_ Dennys Ilic(53).jpg
Posted at 2:41 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 05:41:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "The Office" star Rainn Wilson has a new dark-humor podcast and he's turning up the volume on the weird.

In "Dark Air with Terry Carnation," Wilson is a late-night talk radio host with some very strange callers and a focus on the paranormal -- everything from UFOs to the Illuminati.

13 Action News had a chance to chat one-on-one with Terry Carnation, so we asked the expert about the longtime Las Vegas rumor that Elvis is alive and well and the more recent viral phenomenon behind the mystery at Area 51. Watch in the player above.

“Dark Air with Terry Carnation” is an Audioboom Original Podcast available wherever you stream your podcasts on April 1, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021