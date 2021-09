LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman is bringing back his popular dinner series.

Wednesday's theme was Frankly Speaking:The Story of Frank Rosenthal, which of course is portrayed in the 1995 film "Casino."

The dinners take place inside Oscar's Steakhouse at The Plaza.

"As far as the gaming industry, he was revolutionary," Goodman told 13 Action News before the event.

"In the old days we had racing sportsbooks in shopping centers along the boulevard and they were very modest," he explained. "When he went into the Stardust, he created the prototype of the sportsbooks as we know them today."

Goodman also says Rosenthal was the first man to hire women to deal cards.

Frank Rosenthal used to have his own talk show, which aired on channel 13.

