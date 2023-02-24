Organization helps family cover $50,000 in flight expenses to see specialists

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Miracle flights is a group that helps in the Las Vegas valley and all around the country.

They aim to help people get connected with their medical needs at no charge!

Jordyn Beas is a mother who has been getting help from the organization for years.

Beas says her son, Watson, had a botched surgery on her foot. Specialists in both Missouri and Florida were able to fix the problem.

However, getting to those specialists is where Miracle Flights stepped in.

In Watson's case, Miracle Flights has provided over 30 flights between Las Vega, Florida and Missouri. This has totaled to over $50,000 in expenses.

"Our son had to be able to walk so when we took over that burden it was a relief off of our shoulder," Beas said. "So now all we have to look at is the casting and the surgery and all of that"

The CEO of Miracle Flights, Mark Brown says the company has done more than $150,000 flights for people in their two decades of operation.

Now, they are offering some lucky winners a special trip to raise funds and help even more families.

"Three lucky couples will be able to fly out for a weekend all expenses paid trip on march 10th," Brown said. "It will be a great party and fly to laguna for a luxury weekend tickets cost 250$, but someone will have chance to win and it supports our cause"

Tickets are still available on the Miracle Flights website.